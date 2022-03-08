 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A&M's Jackson earns SEC honors
Texas A&M senior guard Quenton Jackson was the Southeastern Conference’s men’s basketball player of the week after leading the Aggies to victories over 25th-ranked Alabama and Mississippi State. Jackson averaged 23 points, 3 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. He made 15 of 21 field goals (71.4%) in the two games, including 3 of 5 on 3-pointers.

A&M (20-11, 9-9) tied for fifth in the SEC with LSU (21-10), Alabama (19-12), Florida (19-12) and South Carolina (9-9). The ninth-seeded Aggies will play eighth-seeded Florida at 11 a.m. Thursday in second-round action of the SEC tournament in Tampa. The winner will play top-seeded Auburn (27-4, 15-3) on Friday. Auburn forward Jabari Smith was the league’s freshman of the week after averaging 24 points and 8 rebounds in victories over Mississippi State and South Carolina.

— Eagle staff report

