A&M men's basketball team will play SMU at home

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team will play seven nonconference home games in 2022 highlighted by SMU, which finished second in the American Athletic Conference last season. The 24-9 Mustangs lost to Washington State in the second round of the National Invitation Tournament.

A&M also will play Abilene Christian, which lost to Middle Tennessee State in the semifinals of the College Basketball Invitational. Other home games for A&M will be against Oregon State, which was 3-28, including 1-19 in the Pac-12 Conference; Louisiana-Monroe; Northwestern State; Prairie View A&M; and Wofford.

A&M’s nonconference road games include Memphis, which was third in the AAC and lost to top-ranked Gonzaga 82-78 in the second round of the NCAA tournament. A&M, which was the NIT runner-up last season, also will be at DePaul; face Boise State in Fort Worth; and compete in the Myrtle Beach Invitational (Nov. 17-20).