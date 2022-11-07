A&M men to play Louisiana-Monroe tonight

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team will open the season against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at 7 p.m. Monday at Reed Arena.

A&M had a 90-47 exhibition victory over Texas A&M-Kingsville on Friday. Freshman forward Solomon Washington had 15 points and sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV added 11 points.

Louisiana-Monroe was 13-18 last season, including 5-13 in the Sun Belt to finish 11th in the 12-team league.

The Warhawks were picked by coaches to finish last this year in the revamped 14-team league. ULM junior forward Nika Metskharishvili was a third-team preseason pick.