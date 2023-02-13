The Texas A&M men’s basketball team is ranked 25th in this week’s USA Today/coaches poll. The Aggies, who were just outside the Top 25 last week, beat Auburn and LSU last week in Southeastern Conference play.

The Aggies (18-7, 10-2) have climbed to second in the league, two games back of Alabama (22-3, 12-0), which is ranked first by the Associated Press and the coaches.

The Crimson Tide was ranked third last week, but replaced Purdue (23-3), which lost to Northwestern and fell two spots to third, with Houston (23-3) remaining second.

Alabama is atop the AP poll for the first time in 20 years. UCLA and Kansas rounded out the top five. The Aggies aren’t ranked by AP and are only seventh best in those receiving votes with 16 points, which is 101 behind No. 25 Florida Atlantic.

Alabama has made a name for itself as more than just a football school since coach Nate Oats arrived from Buffalo in in 2019. The Crimson Tide reached the Elite Eight two years ago and Oats pulled in one of the nation’s best recruiting classes last year.

Alabama is No. 1 for the first time since spending two weeks atop the poll midway through the 2002-03 season. It also is the first school to be No. 1 in the AP football and basketball polls in the same season since Ohio State in 2010-11.

Alabama beat Auburn and Florida last week, with its only loss since mid-December coming at Oklahoma in a nonconference game on Jan. 28.

“Our team is playing good basketball right now,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said after a 77-69 loss to the Crimson Tide on Saturday. “We’re playing well. We’re just not playing well enough to beat the best team in the country.”