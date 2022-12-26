A&M men look to rebound

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team has two games to get its act together.

The Aggies had high expectations coming off last season’s run to the National Invitation Tournament championship, but the season thus far as been disappointing. A&M, which was 24th in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll, dropped back-to-back games to Murray State and Colorado at the Myrtle Beach Invitational. The Aggies regrouped to win three straight before losing to Boise State 86-71 in the Battleground 2k22. A&M bounced back with a 72-54 thumping of Oregon State and held its own in an 83-79 loss at Memphis, a positive considering the Tigers are 45th in the NCAA men’s basketball Net Rankings, the highest of any A&M opponent thus far. But the the Aggies took a huge step back in a 67-62 home loss last week to Wofford, a 5-5 Southern Conference team ranked 177th in the NET.

“Whether it’s right or wrong, we tell them the truth,” A&M head coach Buzz Williams said Monday. “We’ve gotta find a way to do more from start to finish than what we’ve done [and] find some consistency in doing more.”

The Aggies before starting Southeastern Conference play at Florida on Jan. 4 have two home games to work out the kinks. A&M will play the Southland Conference’s Northwestern State Demons at 6 p.m. Tuesday and face the Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-8) at 6 p.m. Friday. There’s no danger in A&M taking either lightly or looking ahead to league play, because there’s work to be done.

“We don’t have possessions or minutes to give away trying to figure out is this person going to be what we think they are or not,” Williams said. “And I think that’s why we’re 6-5.”

Northwestern State on paper is the much tougher opponent. The Demons won at TCU 64-63, outscored former league opponent Stephen F. Austin 102-96 and beat Southern Miss 84-82 after the Golden Eagles had opened the season with eight straight victories. Northwestern State’s last game was a 58-48 loss at 12th-ranked Baylor.

“Northwestern State will pose a lot of problems in how they play and the players they have,” Williams said.

DeMarcus Sharp, a 6-foot-3 senior guard, and Ja’Monta Black, a 6-4 senior guard, each scored 17 points for the Demons against Baylor. They combined for 40 of the team’s 60 shots. Black was 5 of 20 on 3-pointers. Both players transferred from Missouri State, following Northwestern State first-year head coach Corey Gibson who was Missouri State’s associate head coach for the last seven years before taking the Northwestern State job.

Sharp averages 16.3 points per game, Black 14.4 and 6-2 sophomore guard Isaac Haney adds 12.4. Haney also transferred from Missouri State.

“[They have a] very unique style of play,” Williams said. “They can score in bunches. They have three people who have shot 72% of their balls in their Power Five opponent games They will try to shorten the game They like to play in the last 10 seconds of the clock, particularly when they are on the road.”

Williams said his team’s response has been good coming off the Wofford loss, but the proof will be whether they can become more consistent on both ends.

“It’s those core guys who we need to find some consistency,” Williams said. “And it’s not that they’ve been horrible from start to finish. It’s just collectively that we haven’t been good. We’ve been good in spurts, we just haven’t been good from start to finish.”

NOTES – Admission and parking is free for Tuesday’s game. … The game will be televised by the SEC Network. … A&M has won 10 straight against Northwestern State, which is picked sixth in the 10-team Southland Conference behind A&M-Corpus Christi, Nicholls, New Orleans, Southeastern Louisiana and McNeese.