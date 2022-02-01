A&M loses fifth straight in 90-80 loss at Tennessee

“I want to be a Swiss Army Knife-type of player. The type of guy who does everything.”

Kennedy Chandler led the Tennessee scoring with 16 points. He also had seven assists. Josiah-Jordan James and Zakai Zeigler each had 14 points and Santiago Vescovi added 13.

Texas A&M, which has lost five in a row, was led by Wade Taylor IV with 19 points. Quentin Jackson added 14, Henry Coleman had 12 and Tyreece Radford 11.

Aggies coach Buzz Williams was frustrated with the 16 turnovers his team committed.

“We fought, we tried and we competed,” said Williams. “We’re doing the right things.

“We can’t have 10 live-ball turnovers and give up 13 points on them. I don’t feel sorry for us. We have to do better with that.”

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M: Struggling with what is now a five-game skid, the Aggies need to stop the bleeding. ... Their only losses at home this season have been to Kentucky and South Carolina. ... Duke transfer Henry Coleman III is averaging 14.6 points and shooting 66% in SEC games.