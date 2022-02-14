A&M looks to end 8-game losing streak against Florida

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team is hopeful of getting a sweet victory the day after Valentine’s Day.
The Aggies will try to break an eight-game losing streak in Tuesday night’s Southeastern Conference game against Florida (16-9, 6-6) at 6 p.m. at Reed Arena. A&M is mired in the program’s longest skid since going 0-16 in Big 12 play under Melvin Watkins in 2004.
A&M (15-10, 4-8) hasn’t won since a 67-64 road victory against Missouri 67-64 on Jan. 15, rallying from a 13-point deficit to start league play 4-0. A&M returned home to a record crowd of 14,036 and played a stellar first half against Kentucky, but the Wildcats rallied for a 64-58. It has been one frustrating loss after another. A&M fell in overtime at Arkansas, couldn’t hold a late lead at LSU and lost at home to South Carolina and Missouri, teams in the bottom half of the league standings. The Aggies scored 92 points in the second halves of the last two games against LSU and Auburn, but at halftime they trailed LSU 36-16 and Auburn 33-18.
“I wish we would have won some of the games over the last four weeks, obviously,” A&M coach Buzz Williams said. “[But] the togetherness of our group has been remarkable. I think they’ve felt as though they played from start to finish with better energy.”
Florida has its own agenda. The Gators are tied with LSU (18-7, 6-6) and Alabama (16-9, 6-6) for fifth place in the SEC and they are considered a bubble team for the 68-team NCAA tournament. Florida, which is ranked 49th in the NCAA Net Rankings, can’t afford a loss to the 73rd-ranked Aggies.
Florida is led by 6-foot-11 senior forward Colin Castleton who averages 15.5 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. He also shoots 54.8% from the field.
“Everything runs through [Castleton] — ball screens, reversals, post touches, high-low [play],” Williams said. “He’s very efficient. He’s a very, very, very talented player.”
Florida had won three straight until getting blown out Saturday at Kentucky 78-57. A&M starts a tough stretch for the Gators who will return home to play second-ranked Auburn on Saturday and Arkansas next Tuesday.
"We have to put [Kentucky] behind us," Colin Castleton said. "It sucks. We had a good opportunity and didn't do what we needed to do. We've got six games left. We have to control what we can and try to win every game."