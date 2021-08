A complete list of Aggies who have won Olympic medals

Here are Aggies who have won Olympic medals with year, country and event when applicable. The Olympic sites were 1948 London, 1952 Helsinki, 1964 Tokyo, 1968 Mexico City, 1988 Seoul, 1992 Barcelona, 1996 Atlanta, 2000 Sydney, 2008 Beijing, 2012 London, 2016 Rio, 2020 Toyko (events took place in 2021).