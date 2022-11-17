24th-ranked Texas A&M men's basketball team can't handle Murray State

CONWAY, S.C. — The 24th-ranked Texas A&M men’s basketball team couldn’t live up to its growing national reputation as Murray State guard JaCobi Wood scored 23 points in leading the Racers to an 88-79 victory over the Aggies in first-round action at the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Thursday.

Wood, who transferred from Belmont, led a foursome of transfers who scored in double figures in helping Murray State (2-1) shoot 50% from the field, including 10 of 22 from 3-point range (45.4%). Sophomore forward Kenny White Jr. (Tennessee Tech) scored 18 points. Junior forward Jamari Smith (Queens of North Carolina) had 17 points, and junior guard Rob Perry (Stetson) added 12 in Murray State’s first victory over a ranked team in a decade.

“It’s a terrific win,” first-year Murray State coach Steve Prohm said. “We’re trying to set the foundation. This program has been so good for so long, but we do have brand new guys. We do have some pieces to make a good puzzle at the end of the day if we build our foundation the right way.”

A&M (2-1) was ranked for the first time since February 2018. The Aggies opened the season with victories over Texas A&M-Kingsville and Louisiana-Monroe, shooting more than 50% from the field, but they shot only 38% from the field Thursday, including 22.2% from 3-point range (6 of 27).

“We were trying to find our footing, never got it and in many respects that was the difference in the game,” A&M coach Buzz Williams said. “We didn’t have a presence on the glass. We shot a very low percentage collectively as a team at the rim. I don’t think we contested shots at the rim or from the perimeter the way that we do.”

Graduate guard Tyrece Radford scored 19 points to lead A&M, going over 1,000 for his career. He was 10 of 10 at the free-throw line. Sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV added 16 points. Sophomore guard Manny Obaseki scored 12, and junior transfer forward Julius Marble had 11.

Radford hit only 4 of 13 shots, including 1 of 6 on 3-pointers. Taylor was 5 of 15 shooting overall and 1 of 8 from 3-point range. Henry Coleman III made only 1 of 6 field goals with six rebounds and three turnovers.

A&M had an 18-4 edge in second-chance points by outrebounding the Racers 42-37. The Aggies also owned the paint, outscoring the Racers 40-28 inside, but Murray State had a 24-15 edge in fast-break points.

White scored seven straight points during an 8-0 run for the Racers’ largest lead of 15 points five minutes into the second half. After the Aggies got within two on a 3-pointer by Obaseki with 8:24 left, White had a six-point streak during a 10-2 run capped by a Perry 3-pointer to rebuild a 10-point lead at 70-60 with 6:20 left. A&M cut the margin to five with 2 1/2 minutes left on a driving layup by Dexter Smith, but a bucket by Smith then 11 free throws to end the game ensured the Racers of the upset.

“Basketball is a game of runs, but our coach told us how are we going to handle adversity?” Perry said. “We’ve been down before. We just had to handle adversity well and come back swinging.”

Smith, Wood and White were all in double figures in the second half, combining for 34 points.

The Missouri Valley Conference’s Murray State, which never trailed in the first half, jumped to a 15-6 lead behind a pair of 3-pointers by Wood and led 35-28 at halftime.

“I thought they had more energy for sure at the beginning, and it’s arguable they had more energy from start to finish,” Williams said. “I thought we were much better in the second half relative to our energy and toughness.”

A&M will get a chance to bounce back against Colorado at 11 a.m. Friday in the second day of the tournament. Colorado fell to Massachusetts 66-63. UMass will play Murray State.

NOTES — Prohm was a longtime assistant under former A&M head coach Billy Kennedy at Centenary, Southeastern Louisiana and Murray State. ... Murray State was picked by the MVC coaches, media and others to finish eighth in the 12-team league.