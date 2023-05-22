Texas A&M outfielder Jace LaViolette made the Southeastern Conference all-freshman baseball team. LaViolette is hitting .306 with 18 home runs and 57 runs batted along with 16 stolen bases to make the 12-player squad.

LaViolette also was named the SEC player of the week Monday after going 5 for 10 against Mississippi State, with seven RBIs. He hit a trio of homers in Friday’s 6-4 victory and was walked four times on the weekend.