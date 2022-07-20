Graham family donates $25 million to Texas A&M athletics department

Texas A&M graduates April and Jay Graham have donated $25 million to the school’s Centennial Campaign, the 12th Man Foundation announced Wednesday. The gift is the largest capital commitment ever made in support of the Aggie athletics department. The Grahams are both class of 1992 and have contributed to other departments at A&M. Jay Graham turned his petroleum engineering degree into a successful career in the oil and gas industry. He co-founded WildHorse Resources LLC in 2007 and currently serves as the chairman and CEO of Spur Energy Partners. He also has been a member of the A&M University System Board of Regents since 2019.