 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Graham family donates $25 million to Texas A&M athletics department

  • 0

Texas A&M graduates April and Jay Graham have donated $25 million to the school’s Centennial Campaign, the 12th Man Foundation announced Wednesday. The gift is the largest capital commitment ever made in support of the Aggie athletics department. The Grahams are both class of 1992 and have contributed to other departments at A&M. Jay Graham turned his petroleum engineering degree into a successful career in the oil and gas industry. He co-founded WildHorse Resources LLC in 2007 and currently serves as the chairman and CEO of Spur Energy Partners. He also has been a member of the A&M University System Board of Regents since 2019.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Open Champion Cameron Smith refuses to rule LIV golf series switch

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert