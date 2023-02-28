HOUSTON – Texas A&M’s Zoe Slaughter fired a program-record 14-under-par 130 for 36 holes in the first two rounds of the ICON Invitational on Monday.

Slaughter helped the 10th-ranked Aggies shoot a school-record 25-under 551 on the par-72, 6,392-yard Golf Club of Houston to lead Iowa State by a stroke. A&M’s previous best for 36 holes was 12-under. A&M’s day included a program-record 16-under 272 for 18 holes. Southern Cal is three shots back of A&M. Oklahoma State and North Carolina State are tied for fourth at 19-under 557 in the 16-team field.

Slaughter, who opened with an eagle, shot 65-65. Other A&M scores were Hailee Cooper 70-66=136, tied for eighth; Lana Calibuso-Kwee 72-70=142, tied for 29th; Jennie Park 72-71=143, tied for 34th; Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio 72-75=147, tied for 55; and Adela Cernousek as an individual shot 69-69=138, tied for 13th.

“[Slaughter] was in total control of the golf ball and her emotions the entire day,” A&M coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “The zone she was in, I believe if we had to play another 18 tonight, she would have put up the same numbers. We are in the fight, so we have to go out tomorrow and finish.”

The final 18 holes are Tuesday.