Women win Cactus Match Play:

The sixth-ranked Aggies ended with 72 points to beat 16th-ranked SMU (68.5), Tulsa (66) and Texas Tech (63.5) in a nine-hole format where each hole won earned a point, while each hole halved earned half a point. Playing for A&M were Blanca Fernández García-Poggio, Zoe Slaughter, Hailee Cooper, Lauren Nguyen and Antonia Zacharovska.

“Winning is a bonus but getting reps in that format was the real prize,” A&M coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We were able to put into practice a lot of things that we have been working on at home against three really good teams. The weather was tough today with some rain and cold temperatures, but we responded really well to that. I am excited to get the spring started in a couple of weeks.”