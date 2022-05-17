William Paysse leads, Texas A&M men's golf sits third after second round of NCAA regional

There’s a mantra the Texas A&M men’s golf coaches preach to their players: A solid score is good no matter how ugly the shots might have been.

Ball striking evaded A&M’s top two golfers, Sam Bennett and Walker Lee, at times on Tuesday. But the 12th-ranked Aggies still managed to stay pat in third place after 36 holes of the Bryan Regional of the NCAA tournament. A&M shot a 2-under-par 286 for the second round, six shots worse than its opening round. Yet the Aggies’ 10-under 566 is only three shots back of first-place Arizona, which also struggled, allowing A&M to gain a shot.

The Aggies’ stabilizing force Tuesday was William Paysse, who moved into a share of the lead with a 3-under 69 for the second straight day on the 7,146-yards Traditions Club, the team’s home course. The Aggie junior is tied with Georgia’s Trent Phillips and Arizona’s Christian Banke atop the leaderboard at 138, a shot ahead of four others tied for fourth.

Paysse led Aggies on a day where he too didn’t feel like he had his best shots in his bag.

“It was pretty good,” Paysse said. “It was a lot different than yesterday. [I] didn’t hit the ball quite as well, but was really scrappy around the greens and putted it really nice again. It was a nice, positive round and [I’m] looking forward to tomorrow.”

After taking a step back on the third hole with a two-putt bogey, Paysse remained steady for the reminder of the round by collecting birdies on holes six, nine, 12 and 15. Paysse also scrambled well for par when needed, including a 20-foot chip on 17 that finished its roll inches from the cup.

“That’s Willie,” A&M head coach Brian Kortan said. “He’s pretty steady. He’s been really consistent for us, especially this spring.”

Both of Paysse’s rounds are his best competitive collegiate scores, topping his even-par 72 at the Aggie Invitational last year and matched again this year.

Wednesday, Paysse will vie for his second collegiate victory after claiming the Georgia Collegiate his freshman year.

“He’s been consistent his whole time here,” A&M’s Walker Lee said. “He’s always [someone] we can count on. I’m not surprised at all he’s at the top of the leaderboard here at his home course.”

Lee finished his second round at 2-under 70, though he also felt his ball striking wasn’t great. With a bogey on No. 2, he found himself one over through half of the front nine. But Lee finished strong, ending with five in his round. The super senior sits in a tie for 10th individually.

Lee's round wasn’t without a little luck. In an attempt to go for the green in two on the par five No. 8, he blasted his fairway wood past the green and into the side of a spectator’s golf cart. The ball, which should have reached the bushes, landed in the cart path, which allowed him a drop. Walker chipped his next shot six inches from the hole to set up the birdie.

“[The round] was very scrappy,” Lee said. “I got up and down a lot. To be honest, I didn’t play very good at all, but I scored way better than I should have, so I’m happy.”

On the other end of the spectrum was A&M senior Sam Bennett, who was tied for the third after the first round. He slipped out of the top 10 because of three bogeys and two double bogeys. The Southeastern Conference player of the year salvaged his day with four birdies. Bennett with a 3-over 75, landing him in a tie for 17th at 1-under 143.

“It was a little uncharacteristic for him, some mistakes that he made,” Kortan said. “I’m not worried about him.”

A&M freshman Phichaksn Maichon finished with an even-par 72 and sophomore Daniel Rodrigues shot 4-over 76.

The Aggies are two shots back of 13th-ranked Georgia (564) and two shots ahead of sixth-ranked and defending national champ Pepperdine (568). Georgia had a two-stroke penalty that was assessed on Monday revoked.

The top five finishers will advance to the NCAA championship in Scottsdale, Arizona, from May 27-June 1.

Oregon State is in fifth at 575, a shot ahead of Kansas (576) and four up on 19th-ranked Tennessee (579) heading into Wednesday’s final round. For the third straight day, the Aggies will hold the early tee ties alongside Georgia and Arizona. Rodrigues leads off at 7:30 a.m., with Paysse ending the first flight with a 8:14 tee time.

While finishing anywhere in the top five sends the Aggies to the NCAA championships, Lee said their goal is taking a regional title at their home course first.

“It wasn’t quite what we wanted today, but the guys battled all day and hit some shots down the end. We’ll be ready to go tomorrow.”

