WATCH NOW: Texas A&M men's golf coach Brian Kortan and players preview season

Before Texas A&M men's golf opens its season at the Marquette Intercollegiate at Erin Hills, head coach Brian Kortan and seniors Walker Lee and Sam Bennett spoke with the media about the upcoming tournament and season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Travis L. Brown
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today