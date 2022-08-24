top story WATCH NOW: Texas A&M golfer Sam Bennett discusses winning U.S. Amateur Aug 24, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Watch now as Texas A&M golfer Sam Bennett and coach Brian Kortan discuss Bennett's win at the U.S. Amateur. 0 Comments Tags Sam Bennett Brian Kortan Texas A&m Amateur Sport Win Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Texas A&M's Bennett advances to U.S. Amateur quarterfinals PARAMUS, N.J. — Texas A&M graduate Sam Bennett advanced to the quarterfinals at the 122nd U.S. Amateur on Thursday at the Ridgewood Country Club. A&M's Bennett advances to finals PARAMUS, N.J. — Texas A&M graduate Sam Bennett won his third straight match against a player from the top 10 in the amateur world ranking,… A&M's Bennett advances to U.S. Amateur semifinals PARAMUS, N.J. — Texas A&M graduate Sam Bennett continued his march through a tough draw in the 122nd U.S. Amateur by defeating Stewart Hag… Pair of Aggies competing at U.S. Amateur Texas A&M men's golfers Sam Bennett and Vishnu Sadagopan start play at the U.S. Amateur Monday at The Ridgewood Country Club and Arcola Co… Texas A&M senior Sam Bennett ranked third nationally to open men's golf season Texas A&M senior Sam Bennett is ranked third in the preseason PGA Tour university velocity global rankings announced Wednesday. Bennett to… Watch Now: Related Video Kevin Durant agrees to stay with the Nets Fall Camp Press Conference: Jimbo Fisher Fall Camp Press Conference: Jimbo Fisher Press Conference: Sam Bennett Press Conference: Sam Bennett Press Conference: Brian Kortan Press Conference: Brian Kortan Recommended for you