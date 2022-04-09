Walker Lee, Texas A&M men's golf team lead home tournament after first day

The 23rd-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team leads the 12-team Aggie Invitational by nine strokes after the first two rounds Saturday at Traditions Club.

A&M shot 284-298 to finish the day at 6-over 582. Arkansas was in second place at 15 over followed by Texas Tech (18 over), Houston and New Mexico (21 over), Louisville (28 over) and Kent State (29 over).

A&M’s Walker Lee holds a one-stroke lead individually at 3-under 141 after rounds of 69 and 72. Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg was in second at 2 under with New Mexico’s Bastien Amat in third at 1 under.

A&M’s Sam Bennett, the defending champion, was tied for fourth at 1 over followed by teammates Daniel Rodrigues (t-10th, 2 over), William Paysse (t-13th, 5 over) and Michael Heidelbaugh (t-65th, 17 over).

A&M will begin the final round at 8 a.m. Sunday.