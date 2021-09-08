Walker Lee leads Texas A&M men's golf team to victory in Wisconsin

HARTFORD, Wis. — Texas A&M senior Walker Lee took medalist honors at the Marquette Intercollegiate with a 14-under-par 202 on Tuesday, leading the 16th-ranked Aggies to the team title in their season opener.

Lee closed with a 3-under 69 to edge East Tennessee’s Mats Ege by a stroke for his fourth career title. A&M closed with a 7-under 281 for a tournament-record 32-under 832, beating South Florida by four strokes. Purdue finished third at 838 in the 17-team field.

A&M senior Sam Bennett (69-211) and freshman Michael Heidelbaugh 74-211 each tied for 12th. Freshman Phichaksn Maichon (74-213) tied for 22nd, and sophomore Daniel Rodrigues (69-220) tied for 54th.