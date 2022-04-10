Walker Lee grabs medalist honors in helping A&M win the Aggie Invitational

Traditions Club was tough, but super senior Walker Lee and the Texas A&M men’s golf team were tougher.

Lee grabbed medalist honors at the Aggie Invitational on Sunday, helping the Aggies defend their team title. The 23rd-ranked Aggies closed with a 17-over-par 305 on a blustery Sunday for a 54-hole score of 23-over 887. Tenth-ranked Arkansas was eight shots back at 304=895 and seventh-ranked Texas Tech (305=898) was third in the 12-team field.

Lee, who was the leader after 36 holes, finished with a 3-over-par 75 that gave him an even-par 216 total. That was three shots better than Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg who closed with a 77 as no golfer broke par on a windy day with gusts up to 30 mph.

“Traditions is tough on a calm day and then you throw this at it and you had to be tough to get through the day,” A&M coach Brian Kortan said. “I think we have a really tough team and it showed. They hung in there and were patient enough to make it through the day.”

Joining Lee in the top 10 medalists was senior Sam Bennett, last year’s winner, who closed at 75=220 for third.

“That is the hardest I have ever played Traditions,” Lee said. “Sam and I talked about it, and we liked that it was playing tough. It paid off. We were able to get the team win, and I got the individual win, so it was fun.”

A&M sophomore Evan Myers, playing as a medalist, shot 77-223 to tie for eighth. Other A&M scores were sophomore Daniel Rodrigues 226 (72-75-79), tied for 13th; junior William Paysse 229 (72-77-80), tied for 22nd; freshman Phichaskn Maichon 231 (76-76-79), tied for 28th playing as a medalist; freshman Michael Heidelbaugh 237 (77-84-76), tied for 52nd; freshman Dallas Hankamer 245 (79-83-83), tied for 71st playing as a medalist.

The tournament was a good tune-up for the Aggies who will be at the Southeastern Conference championship April 20-24 at St. Simons Island, Georgia.

“It was incredible toughness and patience by the guys to fight through a difficult golf course in tough conditions against a couple top-10 teams,” Kortan said. “To do that is a nice way to head in to the postseason.”

Kortan and Lee said a large turnout of fans was appreciated.

“I don’t think people understand how unique that is in college golf,” Kortan said. “There were more people here than we have had at any other place. It always is and the coaches from the other schools really appreciate it and they enjoy coming.”

Lee said they travel the country and no other team has the support they do.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.