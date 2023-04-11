The 13th-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team starts its postseason trek this week looking to duplicate or better last year’s march to the NCAA Championship semifinals.

The Aggies will compete in the Southeastern Conference Championship starting Wednesday at Greystone Golf & Country Club’s Legacy Course in Birmingham, Alabama. The 14-team field will play 18 holes of stroke play daily through Friday with the top eight teams advancing to match play. Last year, A&M finished ninth, missing match play by five strokes.

“I think the big difference here this year is we’re just a tighter-knit group,” A&M head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “Last year, we were still trying to figure out the chemistry of the team believe it or not, because our lineup changed so many times. I just think we’re closer together this year.”

The Aggies return the same team that played at last year’s SEC tournament — graduate Hailee Cooper, seniors Jennie Park and Blanca Fernández García-Poggio, junior Zoe Slaughter and sophomore Adela Cernousek — along with sophomore alternate Lana Calibuso-Kwee.

That starting lineup jelled big-time after the SEC tournament. Then ranked 15th, the Aggies erased a six-stroke deficit at regionals on the last day to tie Duke then beat the Blue Devils in a playoff to reach the NCAA Championship for the first time since 2015. A&M finished third out of 24 teams in the 72-hole stroke play portion of the NCAA Championship to advance to match play for the first time then beat sixth-seeded Florida State 3-2 before losing to second-seeded Oregon 4-1 in the national semfinals.

The Aggies have been on fire at times this season, winning three tournaments and finishing second at three others.

“They feel like they can win any week they tee it up,” Chadwell said.

Slaughter said the Aggies have confidence having played most of the SEC schools several times this year.

“There’s nothing new to see. We just need to play our own games,” Slaughter said.

Experience might be A&M’s biggest advantage.

“It feels like we’ve played a lot of golf together, which is an exciting thing, too,” Chadwell said. “If someone struggles tomorrow, they know someone will pick them up, and they’ve got round two to go.”

• NOTES — Four SEC teams are ranked ahead of A&M: No. 3 LSU, No. 4 South Carolina, No. 5 Mississippi State and No. 10 Auburn. ... Chadwell said the Aggies are shooting for one of the top four seeds for the match-play portion of the event, because it allows for better matchups. The lower seeded team has to declare its golfers first when announcing the team lineup.