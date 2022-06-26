UTSA’s Camryn Carreon wins Texas Women’s Stroke Play at Traditions Club

Texas-San Antonio senior Camryn Carreon shot a final-round 4-under 68 to win the Texas Golf Association’s Women’s Stroke Play Championship by three shots Sunday at Traditions Club.

Trailing SMU junior Ellie Szeryk by two shots to begin the day, Carreon birdied four of the last eight holes to take over the lead and finish at 3-under 213 for the victory. Szeryk (73) finished in second at even par, while Austin’s Sadie Englemann (71) placed third at 2 over.

College Station’s Felisa Sajulga improved for the second straight round with a 77 to tie for 29th at 22-over 238.

San Antonio’s Claudia Ramirez (77) won the first flight at 15-over 231, and Houston’s Leslie Henrie (82) won the second flight at 36-over 252. Franklin’s Olivia Campbell (85) placed third in the second flight at 42 over.