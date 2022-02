Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett and Walker Lee were named to the 30-golfer watch list for the Ben Hogan Award, the award’s foundation announced Tuesday. Bennett was a semifinalist for the award last season and is currently No. 1 on the PGA Tour’s university velocity global rankings with a 69.44 stroke average this season. Lee won his fourth career title by winning the Marquette Intercollegiate on Sept. 7.