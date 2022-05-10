Two Aggies qualify for sectional stage of U.S. Open

Former Texas A&M golfers Chandler Phillips and Andrew Lister qualified for the U.S. Open sectionals on Monday.

Phillips, who played at A&M from 2015-19, shot 5-under 67 to top the local qualifier at Round Rock’s Forest Creek.

Lister was among eight who qualified at Houston’s Lakeside Country Club. Lister, who played at A&M from 2011-16, shot 2-under 70, tying for fourth, two shots behind winner Mario Carmona of Mexico. College Station’s John Wine shot 80, eight strokes behind a nine-way tie for the last two qualifying spots.

Lakewood Country Club and Royal Oaks Country Club in Dallas are co-hosting one of 11 sectionals on May 23.