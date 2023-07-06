Texas A&M’s Hailee Cooper, Blanca Fernández García-Poggio and Jennie Park were named to the Women's Golf Coaches Association's All-America women’s golf scholar team on Thursday.

Players to selected needed an overall grade-point average of 3.5, be an amateur on the team's roster through the conclusion of the team's season and played in 50% of the school's regularly scheduled competitive rounds during the year through the team's conference championship. Cooper and Fernández García-Poggio made the team for the second time in their Aggie careers, while Park earned the honor for the first time.

They were among 1,401 players selected from 378 programs.

Park led the A&M women’s golf team in stroke average in her senior season at 72.03 followed by graduate Cooper at 72.65. Fernández García-Poggio averaged 74.06 in her senior season. The trio helped A&M win its first Southeastern Conference title since 2015 and a No. 1 seed for the NCAA regionals for the first time in school history. The Aggies reached the national semifinals for the second straight season and finished a program-best sixth in the final rankings.