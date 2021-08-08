 Skip to main content
Three Texas A&M men's golfers set to compete at 121st U.S. Amateur
Texas A&M's Sam Bennett and Walker Lee are set to play at the 121st U.S. Amateur at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, while William Paysse will play at the Longue Vue Club in Verona, Pa., on Monday.

Bennett and Lee begin the first round of stroke play with Bennett teeing off at 8:10 a.m. and Lee at 11:45 a.m. Paysse tees off at 12:15 p.m.

On Tuesday, the golfers switch courses with Paysse starting at 6:40 a.m. at Oakmont, while Lee and Bennett play at Longue Vue at 6:50 a.m. and 1:45 p.m., respectively.

Match play closes with the round of 64 starting Wednesday at 8 a.m. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. on Peacock (streaming service) before moving to the Golf Channel (Suddenlink, Ch. 44) at 3 p.m.

