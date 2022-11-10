 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three recruits from The Woodlands Christian Academy sign with Aggie men’s golf team

The Texas A&M men’s golf team signed three players this week — Jake Maggert, Aaron Pounds and Jack Usner, all from The Woodlands Christian Academy.

The trio helped the Warriors win back-to-back TAPPS Class 5A state championships.

Maggert, the son of former Texas A&M golfer Jeff Maggert, is ranked 85th in this recruiting class and ranked 49th in the AJGA junior rankings.

Pounds is the brother of former Aggie soccer player Haley Pounds and current player Taylor Pounds. He is a two-time AJGA Junior All-American and the top-ranked player in this class.

Usner is ninth in the AJGA junior rankings.

