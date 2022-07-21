 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three Aggies earn academic honors in men's golf

Three members of the Texas A&M men’s golf team — Michael Heidelbaugh, Walker Lee and William Paysse — made the Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar Team announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America on Thursday.

Student-athletes must be at least a sophomore, participate in at least 50% of their teams rounds, have a stroke average of 76.0 or better and a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.2 to make the team.

Lee earned third-team All-America honors and had a 70.83 stroke average with two victories and seven top 10 finishes last season. Paysse played in 10 tournaments last season and had five top 20 finishes with a 72.09 stroke average, while Heidelbaugh competed in eight tournaments and had two top 20 finishes with a 74.21 stroke average.

