The Eagle's 2022 Top 10 Sports Stories, No. 10: Texas A&M women's golf team flourishes in 2022

Hiring Hall of Fame coach Andrea Gaston in 2018 gave the Texas A&M women’s golf program national attention, but it was last year’s team that reached the NCAA Championship for the first time since 2015.

Under first-year head coach Gerrod Chadwell, the Aggies defeated Florida State 3-2 on a sudden-death playoff hole in the national quarterfinals before losing to second-seeded Oregon in the semifinals. The postseason success by A&M, which was ranked 19th heading into regionals, is No. 10 on the The Eagle’s Top 10 stories of 2022.

Chadwell, who was hired from the University of Houston, inherited a program that had made only one of the last five NCAA tournaments. That came during Gaston’s first season at A&M when the Aggies finished 13th at the 18-team Norman Regional, failing to reach the NCAA Championship.

A&M topped that in dramatic fashion this year at the 54-hole Franklin Regional in Tennessee by rallying from a six-stroke deficit in the final round to advance to the NCAA Championship.

“I know there’s no magic to it,” Chadwell said at the time. “I think that’s just a testament or sign of a great team when they’re peaking at the right time.”

Then at the national tournament, freshman Adela Cernousek’s 1-up victory on the 19th hole secured A&M’s quarterfinal victory over Florida State.

“What about a freshman beating out one of the top players in the world in extra holes to get us to the semis?” Chadwell said. “We’re blessed to have her for three more years.”

A&M’s entire Championship lineup has returned, including graduate Hailee Cooper, seniors Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio and Jennie Park and junior Zoe Slaughter.

“This is just year one,” Chadwell said. “We’re competing with programs today that have had multiple top recruiting classes and have been around for a while. So we stuck our nose in there and we competed with the best in the country and I’m proud of them for that. Maybe now we’ll be taken seriously as a golf school.”

Chadwell signed a solid recruiting class before the run to the semifinals. That group includes Martins Mill’s Mia Nixon, who was the state’s top-ranked player, and Houston Kincaid’s Allyn Stephens, Texas’ No. 3 player, along with Slovakia’s Antonia Zacharovska.

A&M finished this fall ranked third in the country behind Stanford and Wake Forest by Golfweek and sixth by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association. A&M’s current success was expected with Gaston, who won a trio of national championships at Southern California. The program wavered under her, though many were surprised she was fired after only three seasons.

“After a careful analysis of our women’s golf program, we determined that new leadership was necessary in order to achieve the desired results for Texas A&M golf,” A&M athletics director Ross Bjork said at the time.

Bjork turned to Chadwell, who had made six straight trips to the NCAA tournament with Houston.

Editor’s note: The A&M women’s golf team’s success in 2022 is The Eagle’s No. 10 sports story of 2022. This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in the Dec. 31 edition.