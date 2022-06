Texas A&M’s Walker Lee was named to the PING All-America third team, the Golf Coaches Association of America announced Tuesday.

Lee, who also was a third-team All-American in 2020, had a 70.83 stroke average and won two tournaments this season: the Marquette Intercollegiate and Aggie Invitational.

Lee and teammate Sam Bennett will represent the United States at the 2022 Arnold Palmer Cup on July 1-3 at Golf Club de Genève in Geneva, Switzerland.