Texas A&M's Sam Bennett, Walker Lee to play for US in Palmer Cup beginning Friday

Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett and Walker Lee will play for the United States in the Arnold Palmer Cup beginning Friday through Sunday at the par-72, 6,782-yard Golf Club de Genève in Vandoeuvres, Switzerland.

In Friday’s mixed best-ball matches, Bennett will be paired with with Duke’s Erica Shepard, and Lee will play with Baylor’s Gurleen Kaur. Live scoring will be available at www.Golfstat.com.

The tournament will include alternate-shot matches Saturday and singles matches Sunday.

Bennett helped the U.S. win the event last year and earned the Michael Carter Award for best representing the Palmer legacy in a vote by teammates. Lee is playing in the tournament for the first time.