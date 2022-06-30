 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Eagle is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Furniture Source International

Texas A&M's Sam Bennett, Walker Lee to play for US in Palmer Cup beginning Friday

  • 0

Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett and Walker Lee will play for the United States in the Arnold Palmer Cup beginning Friday through Sunday at the par-72, 6,782-yard Golf Club de Genève in Vandoeuvres, Switzerland.

In Friday’s mixed best-ball matches, Bennett will be paired with with Duke’s Erica Shepard, and Lee will play with Baylor’s Gurleen Kaur. Live scoring will be available at www.Golfstat.com.

The tournament will include alternate-shot matches Saturday and singles matches Sunday.

Bennett helped the U.S. win the event last year and earned the Michael Carter Award for best representing the Palmer legacy in a vote by teammates. Lee is playing in the tournament for the first time.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams loses to Harmony Tan in first-round Wimbledon match

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert