Texas A&M's Sam Bennett, Walker Lee to play for Team USA at Arnold Palmer Cup

Texas A&M graduate Walker Lee and senior Sam Bennett were named to the United States team for the Arnold Palmer Cup set for July 1-3 at Golf Club de Genève in Geneva, Switzerland.

Bennett is ranked first by Golfstat.com and second in the PGA Tour university rankings. He’s also tied for second in stroke average in the Southeastern Conference at 69.48. Bennett recently announced that he will return for another season at A&M.

Lee won the Marquette Intercollegiate and Aggie Invitational this season and has six top 10 finishes. He ranks 11th in the SEC in stroke average at 70.44.

Bennett and Lee will join teammates William Paysse, Daniel Rodrigues and Phichaksn Maichon at the SEC Championship beginning Wednesday at the par-70, 7,005-yard Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia. The tournament will feature three rounds of stroke play with the top eight teams advancing to match play beginning Saturday.