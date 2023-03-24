Texas A&M senior Sam Bennett will play South Africa’s Aldrich Potgieter, the 2022 British Amateur Champion, in the 26th annual Georgia Cup on Sunday at the Lakeside Course at The Golf Club of Georgia.

Bennett earned his spot in the event by winning the 122nd United States Amateur Championship in August.

The Georgia Cup matches the reigning United States Amateur and British Amateur champions in advance of the Masters. Matt Kuchar won the inaugural event in 1998, while Sergio Garcia won the next year. The British Amateur champions own a 13-11 edge.

Bennett will play in the 2023 Masters from April 6-9 and has an exemption to play in the 2023 Open Championship on July 20-23.