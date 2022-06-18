Texas A&M's Sam Bennett tied for 49th after three rounds at US Open

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Texas A&M senior Matt Bennett shot a third-round 4-over 74 on Saturday at the U.S. Open, finishing the day tied for 49th at The Country Club.

Bennett had three bogeys on the front nine and two more on the back before draining a 24-foot putt on the 503-yard, par-4 15th for his only birdie of the day. The Madisonville native parred the final three holes to finish at 7-over 217 through 54 holes.

Bennett was second among the four amateurs who made the 36-hole cut. Texas junior Travis Vick (76) leads the group at 5 over followed by Bennett then North Carolina junior Austin Greaser (76) one stroke behind at 8 over, tied for 55th. Former Southern California golfer Stewart Hagestad (79) rounds out the group in 64th at 12 over.

Bennett will tee off at 9:06 a.m. Sunday in the final round alongside Chris Gotterup.

