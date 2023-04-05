When walking the 10th fairway, Bennett took some time to inspect the mulch on which former Masters champion Bubba Watson hit an impossible, hooking shot 155 yards to within 12 feet of the cup in 2012. Bennett attempted to recreate Tiger Woods’ memorable chip on hole 16 that hung on the edge of the cup breathlessly before hitting the bottom.

However, don’t take Bennett’s wonder of golf’s American Mecca as a concession for the tournament that lies ahead. Though the amateur is playing in his first Masters tournament, the Aggie and Madisonville native is there to work his way up the leaderboard, he said.

“It’s been incredible — a dream come true to be able to tee it up at Augusta and play in the Masters,” Bennett said. “I’m soaking it all in. I feel like I’m prepared, got some good work in. It’s cool being an amateur. I’m going to have fun, but I’m not trying to treat it like a hit and giggle. I’m here to compete and test my game.”

Bennett, in his fifth year with the Aggies, qualified for the Masters by hoisting the Havemeyer Trophy after winning the 2022 U.S. Amateur Championship. His appearance in the 2023 Masters’ field will be his fourth PGA Tournament event, after shooting a 15-over in the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational and a 10-over at the 2022 U.S. Open. He made the cut in the U.S. Open after posting a two-round 1-under par at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

The pressure of coming out on top in the match play final of the U.S. Amateur and making his first PGA cut has him mentally prepared for what is to come in Augusta, he said.

“I feel pretty comfortable with all that,” Bennett said of the pressure. “I won’t let that get to me and I feel like I’m experienced.”

Bennett will tee off his first round at 12:36 p.m., alongside reigning Masters’ champion and fellow Texan Scottie Scheffler. Bennett had never met the Highland Park native before this week, but will enjoy the University of Texas and Texas A&M matchup the pairing presents.

World Golf fifth-ranked Max Homa completes the first two-day grouping.

Bennett is the second Aggie in the field, as Cam Champ will tee off at 10:06 a.m., alongside Jose Maria Olazabal.

Just as was the case for the U.S. Amateur, Aggie men’s golf coach Brian Kortan will be on Bennett’s bag.

“I’m going to put a lot of trust in him this week, because I know how good he is and how helpful he is for me,” Bennett said.

Kortan played Augusta National once in college, but still relishes the chance to walk the crisp, green grass of the course. As for Bennett, success in the round will be about keeping his game simple and not getting caught up in the moment.

“He’s played a ton of golf, but he hasn’t played like this,” Kortan said. “So, this is different and if he can keep it to that level of simplicity — like we talked about just play good golf and hitting good shots, then rinse and repeat.”

On the Masters’ website, an IBM Watson projection has Bennett shooting an opening-round 5-over, 77 with a birdie on hole nine, bogies on three, seven, 10 and 14 and a double bogie on 11.

There is plenty of unknown for Bennett playing in his first Masters, but he said he feels like the course is an old friend. After all, he would tune into the traditional rite of spring for as long as he could remember. Now, he actually gets to meet that acquaintance in person.

“When I first stepped on the property and hit all the shots, it’s like I’ve been here before from watching it so much and playing on video games,” he said. “Just finally getting to see it for the first time and play it has been pretty cool.”

NOTES — This is Champ’s fourth Masters. He tied with Charl Schwartzel for 10th last year at even-par 288 (72-75-71-70), 10 shots back of Scheffler. Champ has played five of his 12 rounds at the Masters under par.