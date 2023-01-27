 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Texas A&M's Sam Bennett named to Hogan Award watch list

  • 0

Texas A&M senior Sam Bennett made the 37-man Ben Hogan Award watch list released Friday by the Friends of Golf, Hogan Trophy Award Foundation and Golf Coaches Association of America. Bennett was a finalist for the award last season and a semifinalist in 2021. He won the 122nd United States Amateur Championship this summer after being named the Southeastern Conference men’s golfer of the year.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Women win Cactus Match Play:

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The Texas A&M women’s golf team won the Cactus Match Play at the Westin Kierland Golf Club on Sunday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Vanderbilt Preview: Janiah Barker, Kay Kay Green

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert