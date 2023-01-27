Texas A&M senior Sam Bennett made the 37-man Ben Hogan Award watch list released Friday by the Friends of Golf, Hogan Trophy Award Foundation and Golf Coaches Association of America. Bennett was a finalist for the award last season and a semifinalist in 2021. He won the 122nd United States Amateur Championship this summer after being named the Southeastern Conference men’s golfer of the year.
Texas A&M's Sam Bennett named to Hogan Award watch list
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
