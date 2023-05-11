Texas A&M super senior Sam Bennett made the eight-person All-Southeastern Conference men’s golf first team, while senior William Paysse made the 10-player second team. It was Bennett’s third time to make the first team along with the All-Freshman team in 2019 and second team in 2020. Paysee made the first team and All-Freshman team in 2020.

A&M sophomore Michael Heidelbaugh also made the community service team. He is involved in Aggies CAN and The Big Event and volunteers for the Dallas Life homeless recovery shelter program.

Vanderbilt sophomore Gordon Sargent, a three-time individual winner this year, was the SEC player of the year and Tennessee’s Caleb Surratt, who won the league’s individual title, was the freshman of the year.