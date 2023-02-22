Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett was named the Southeastern Conference men’s golfer of the week Wednesday. Bennett earned a share of the individual title at the John A. Burns Intercollegiate last week, finishing at 18-under 198 after a school-record 11-under 61 in the final round.
Texas A&M's Sam Bennett named SEC men's golfer of week
