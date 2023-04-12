Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett was named the Southeastern Conference men’s golfer of the week Wednesday. Bennett earned the Silver Cup as the low amateur at the Masters Tournament last week, finishing tied for 16th at 2-under 286.
Texas A&M's Sam Bennett named SEC men’s golfer of week after tying for 16th at Masters
