 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Texas A&M's Sam Bennett named finalist for Hogan Award

  • 0

Texas A&M senior Sam Bennett is one of three finalists for the Ben Hogan Award, the Hogan Trophy Award Foundation announced Thursday. Bennett is A&M’s first finalist for the award. He has a team-leading 69.42 stroke average that is on pace to break the school record. He’s also ranked third nationally in the latest Golfstat.com rankings.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Aggie Town Hall w/Ross Bjork

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert