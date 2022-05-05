Texas A&M senior Sam Bennett is one of three finalists for the Ben Hogan Award, the Hogan Trophy Award Foundation announced Thursday. Bennett is A&M’s first finalist for the award. He has a team-leading 69.42 stroke average that is on pace to break the school record. He’s also ranked third nationally in the latest Golfstat.com rankings.
Texas A&M's Sam Bennett named finalist for Hogan Award
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Texas A&M golfer Sam Bennett relishes the spotlight. The bigger the challenge, the greater his expectations.
Texas A&M women’s golf head coach Gerrod Chadwell was among 20 named to the watchlist for the 2021-22 Division I Women’s Golf Coaches Asso…
Scheffler's journey to the Masters was a family affair that included sister Callie, a former Ag golfer
AUGUSTA, Ga. — It doesn’t seem that long ago to Scott Scheffler that he was standing on the green behind Bergen Community College in Paramus, …
The 17th-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team will compete in the NCAA regional held at the Vandebilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tennessee, o…