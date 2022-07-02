 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M's Sam Bennett goes 2-1 over first two days of Palmer Cup

VANDOEUVRES, Switzerland — Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett won two of his first three matches for the United States team over Friday and Saturday at the Arnold Palmer Cup. The U.S. and International teams were tied 18-18 heading into Sunday’s singles matches.

Bennett teamed with Duke’s Erica Shepherd to beat Alexandra Forsterling and Ludvig Åberg 1 up on Friday in mixed best-ball then beat David Kitt and Lorna McClymont 2 and 1 on Saturday in mixed alternate-shot. Bennett and A&M teammate Walker Lee lost to Adrien Dumont and Frederik Kjettrup 2 and 1 on Saturday morning in alternate-shot.

Lee lost a pair of mixed matches with Baylor’s Gurleen Kaur over the first two days.

