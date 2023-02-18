LIHUE, Hawaii — Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett shot a final-round 11-under 61 to rally from five strokes back and earn a share of the individual title at the John Burns Intercollegiate on Friday at the Ocean Course at Hokuala.

Bennett broke the school record of 63 held by five golfers — Cameron Peck, Jordan Russell, Brandon Smith, Chandler Phillips and Ben Crancer. He also broke the A&M mark of 9 under set by Peck and Russell.

Bennett and California’s Sampson Zheng (65) finished tied at 18-under 198 with two golfers one stroke back.

A&M finished third in the team standings at 32-under 832 after a final-round 21-under 267. BYU won the team title at 54 under with Arizona second at 36 under.

A&M’s Daniel Rodrigues tied for 21st at 67–209 followed by teammates Jaime Montojo (t-26th, 69–211), Michael Heidelbaugh (t-45th, 70–214) and Phichaksn Maichon (t-67th, 71–216).