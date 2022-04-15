 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Texas A&M's Sam Bennet named semifinalist for Hogan Award

  • 0

Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Ben Hogan Award, the Friends of Golf and Golf Coaches Association of America announced Friday.

Bennett is the top-ranked men’s college golfer in the Golfstat rankings and No. 2 in the PGA Tour university rankings. He is tied for second in the Southeastern Conference in stroke average at 69.48.

The Hogan Award committee will announce three finalists on May 5 and award the winner May 23 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth. The winner will get an exemption into the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert