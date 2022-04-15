Texas A&M's Sam Bennet named semifinalist for Hogan Award

Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Ben Hogan Award, the Friends of Golf and Golf Coaches Association of America announced Friday.

Bennett is the top-ranked men’s college golfer in the Golfstat rankings and No. 2 in the PGA Tour university rankings. He is tied for second in the Southeastern Conference in stroke average at 69.48.

The Hogan Award committee will announce three finalists on May 5 and award the winner May 23 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth. The winner will get an exemption into the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial.