GRANBURY — Texas A&M sophomore Mia Nixon finished in a tie for second place after a three-way playoff at the ninth Texas Women’s Stroke Play Championship on Sunday at Harbor Lakes Golf Club.

Nixon birdied the last three holes of the final round to post a 2-under 70, earning a spot in the playoff against Illinois-Chicago senior Megan Tang and defending champion Camryn Carreon of San Antonio. All three golfers finished at 2-under 214, four strokes clear of the field. Tang then made par on the first playoff hole to win the title.