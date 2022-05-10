Texas A&M's Jennie Park takes lead at NCAA regional women's golf tournament

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Texas A&M’s Jennie Park surged into the 36-hole lead at the Franklin Regional of the NCAA women’s golf tournament while the rest of the Aggies’ team struggled during Tuesday’s second round at the Vanderbilt Legends Club.

Junior Park shot a 6-under 66 to grab the indivdual lead at 9-under 135. First-round leader Polly Mack of Alabama shot a 1-over 73 to slip to second at 138.

A&M shot 7-over 295 to slip from fourth place to fifth at 8-over 584. Vanderbilt shot 7-under 281 to climb from third into the lead at 569, followed by ninth-ranked Alabama (287-287–574), 21st-ranked Duke (287-291–578) and top-seeded and third-ranked Wake Forest (292-287–579). The Deacons have a five-shot lead on A&M heading into Wednesday’s final round. The top four teams in the 14-team event along with the top two individuals from the rest of the field will advance to the NCAA Championships set for May 20-25 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“Jennie [Park] finished great and is keeping us in it,” A&M coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “Collectively, we need to be better and have a bit more discipline on some areas of the course. Jennie has been awesome, and we need to help her. Tomorrow is a new day, and a lot can happen in team golf.”

A&M senior Hailee Cooper (74-75—149) and sophomore Zoe Slaughter (73-76—149) are both tied for 30th. Freshman Adela Cernousek (73-78—151) is tied for 42nd, and Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (74-79—153) is tied for 49th.