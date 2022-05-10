 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Texas A&M's Jennie Park takes lead at NCAA regional women's golf tournament

  • 0

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Texas A&M’s Jennie Park surged into the 36-hole lead at the Franklin Regional of the NCAA women’s golf tournament while the rest of the Aggies’ team struggled during Tuesday’s second round at the Vanderbilt Legends Club.

Junior Park shot a 6-under 66 to grab the indivdual lead at 9-under 135. First-round leader Polly Mack of Alabama shot a 1-over 73 to slip to second at 138.

A&M shot 7-over 295 to slip from fourth place to fifth at 8-over 584. Vanderbilt shot 7-under 281 to climb from third into the lead at 569, followed by ninth-ranked Alabama (287-287–574), 21st-ranked Duke (287-291–578) and top-seeded and third-ranked Wake Forest (292-287–579). The Deacons have a five-shot lead on A&M heading into Wednesday’s final round. The top four teams in the 14-team event along with the top two individuals from the rest of the field will advance to the NCAA Championships set for May 20-25 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“Jennie [Park] finished great and is keeping us in it,” A&M coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “Collectively, we need to be better and have a bit more discipline on some areas of the course. Jennie has been awesome, and we need to help her. Tomorrow is a new day, and a lot can happen in team golf.”

People are also reading…

A&M senior Hailee Cooper (74-75—149) and sophomore Zoe Slaughter (73-76—149) are both tied for 30th. Freshman Adela Cernousek (73-78—151) is tied for 42nd, and Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (74-79—153) is tied for 49th.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A&M women in fourth after 18 holes

A&M women in fourth after 18 holes

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Fifteenth-ranked Texas A&M, led by junior Jennie Park’s 3-under 69, is in fourth place at the Franklin Regional of the N…

A&M women open play in NCAA tourney

The 15th-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team will open play in the NCAA tournament Monday in the 14-team Franklin (Tenn.) Regional. The Agg…

Watch Now: Related Video

Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods set to play US PGA Championship

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert