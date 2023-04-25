Texas A&M senior Jennie Park was selected for the United States’ team in the upcoming Arnold Palmer Cup on Tuesday. Park earned her spot via committee selection and will be a part of USA’s 24-player team of men and women college golfers to compete against their international counterparts. The Palmer Cup is set for June 8-10 the Laurel Valley Golf Club in Ligonier, Pennsylvania. Park is the second Aggie women’s golfer to compete in the event, joining Maddie Szeryk in 2018.
Texas A&M's Jennie Park named to United States' Palmer Cup team
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
