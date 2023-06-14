Texas A&M’s Jennie Park made Golfweek’s All-America second team, the publication announced Wednesday. Park led the Aggie women’s golf team with a 72.03 stroke average — fifth best in school history. She also had nine top 15 finishes and five top 10s. Park also made the Women’s Golf Coaches Association’s All-America second team.
Texas A&M's Jennie Park earns second-team All-America honors
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
