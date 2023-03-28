Texas A&M senior Jennie Park and Aggie signee Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio will compete in the Augusta Women’s Amateur on Wednesday through Saturday. The field of 72 will play 36 holes of stroke play at the Island and Bluff nines at Champions Retreat Golf Club with the top 30 and ties advancing to the final round of stroke play at Augusta National Golf Club.
Texas A&M's Jennie Park, A&M signee to play in Augusta Women’s Amateur
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
