Texas A&M’s Jaime Montojo was named the Southeastern Conference co-men’s freshman golfer of the week Wednesday. Montojo finished eighth at the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate last week, finishing at 8-under 208 to help the Aggies win their third tournament of the season.
Texas A&M's Jaime Montojo named SEC co-men’s freshman golfer of week
