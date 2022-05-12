 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M's Garcia-Poggio earns SEC first-team honors in women's golf

Texas A&M junior Blanca Fernández García-Poggio made the eight-player All-Southeastern Conference women’s golf team. García-Poggio, whose stroke average this season is 71.85, is the program’s first all-conference player since Maddie Szeryk in 2018.

A&M’s Adela Cernousek also made the SEC’s 10-player all-freshman team. Her 72.03 stroke average is second among freshmen and ninth overall in the conference.

A&M senior Brooke Tyree made the All-SEC community service team for the second straight year. She works with the Brazos Valley Girls and Boys Club and Aggies CAN, the largest student-athlete volunteer run canned food drive in the nation.

