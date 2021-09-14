Texas A&M's Fernández García-Poggio wins Golden Invitational with school-record performance

DENTON — Texas A&M junior Blanca Fernández García-Poggio won the Sam Golden Invitational with a 54-hole school-record 14-under 202 on Tuesday at the Wildhorse Golf Club at Robson Ranch.

Fernández García-Poggio began the third and final round tied for second place a stroke behind the leader then shot a bogey-free 5-under 67 for her first career victory. She tied Mississippi State’s Julia Lopez Ramirez at 14 under but claimed the title via a tiebreaker, which was best score on No. 18 — García-Poggio birdied it to Ramirez’s par.

As a team, A&M also set the team record of 20-under 844 to finish fourth behind Oklahoma State (36 under), Texas Tech (23 under) and TCU (21 under) in the Aggie women’s golf team’s first tournament under new head coach Gerrod Chadwell. A&M’s previous 54-hole team record was 14-under 850 at the 2019 Jim West Challenge.

A&M freshman Adela Cernousek tied for 12th at 72-68-69—209. Sophomore Zoe Slaughter tied 15th (68-71-71—210), followed by Amber Park (t-60th, 75-75-74—224) and Jennie Park (t-65th, 75-77-73—225).

The Aggies will compete in the Schooner Fall Classic on Sept. 26-27 in Norman, Oklahoma.